Image credit: Uber
Uber is moving its self-driving cars from California to Arizona

The California DMV recently revoked the company's vehicle registrations.

Andrew Dalton, @dolftown
4h ago in Transportation
Uber

Uber's self-driving vehicle tests on the streets of San Francisco ended earlier this week when the California DMV stepped in. The state revoked the registrations on Uber's self-driving cars after the company flew in the face of both city and state officials, claiming it would continue operating in San Francisco without a permit. After all the back and forth, Uber is now taking its self-driving vehicles elsewhere -- specifically to the streets of Arizona.

Although Uber hinted that such a move was likely, San Jose Mercury News reporter Marisa Kendall broke the news on Twitter today:

