Uber is moving its self-driving cars from California to Arizona

Although Uber hinted that such a move was likely, San Jose Mercury News reporter Marisa Kendall broke the news on Twitter today:

BREAKING: After defeat in California @Uber is moving its self-driving cars to Arizona, will begin testing there in next few weeks. @mercnews pic.twitter.com/CVl5PGRP9e — Marisa Kendall (@MarisaKendall) December 22, 2016

An Uber spokesperson also told Engadget, that the fleet of customized Volvo XC90 SUVs actually shipped out for Arizona on one of the company's Otto trucks Thursday morning, and that they will start rolling out there "in the next few weeks" with the support of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

While Ducey has voiced that support on Twitter, VentureBeat notes that the state is making strides to create a formal policy on self-driving vehicles by gathering a committee of transportation, policy and public safety experts. Despite all that, the move may have still been a surprise to Arizona officials: the AZDOT is reportedly unaware that Uber would be bringing its self-driving fleet to the state this soon.