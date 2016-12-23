Both Sony and Microsoft are holding big holiday sales right now

On the Sony side, there aren't many deals on brand-new to be had, but some of the best of the last couple years are on sale -- including Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year edition, $10.99), Star Wars Battlefront (Ultimate Edition for $27.99 or the standard edition for $9.99), Overwatch ($39.59) and the full Destiny collection ($39.59). You can also grab Bloodbourne for only $7.99, Grand Theft Auto V for $29.99 and the first season of Hitman $29.99. That's just the tip of the iceberg; there are dozens more games on sale. Note that all of these prices only apply if you have a PS Plus subscription -- though all these games are also on sale if you don't have PS Plus, they'll just cost a little more. Sony's deals are on through 12/27 at 8AM, though there will be another sale right on the heels of that one.

Microsoft has a similarly expansive sale going on through the 28th. Among the many games on sale are Battlefield 1, BioShock: The Collection, Dishonored 2 and Destiny: The Collection all for $44.99 each. Forza Horizon 3 is on sale for $38.99 and Forza Motorsport 6 is $29.99. If you want to pick up some games on the cheap, Batman: Arkham Knight and Star Wars: Battlefront are only $11.99 each. And if you want to get your hands on the latest from one of Microsoft's flagship franchises, Gears of War 4 is on sale for $32.99. Microsoft is also having daily deals today through the 31st, and another sale will kick off on the 29th after this current one ends.

If PC games are more your speed, Steam is also holding its big holiday sale right now -- it's a good week to blow some cash on games regardless of what platform you prefer.

Update: Sony's actually running multiple sales -- the company also has a "flash sale" that goes through the 26th that includes a lot of newer titles. The excellent Rise of the Tomb Raider, which just came out for the PS4 last month, is only $29.99. Other good deals include the BioShock collection for $41.99, Watch Dogs 2 for $35.99, Titanfall 2 for $29.99 and a whole bunch of other titles worth your cash.