Trump is prepared to start a nuclear arms race

BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: 'Let it be an arms race' https://t.co/X9FMNtgKPK — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 23, 2016

During a chat with the MSNBC show, Morning Joe Trump said, "let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

A new nuclear arms race is unprecedented in a post-Cold War world. Even Russian president Vladimir Putin isn't that excited about the possibility of building up an arsenal that could destroy all life on the planet. But he did note that he wanted to modernize that country's military including its nuclear weapons.

According to the international campaign to abolish nuclear weapons, the United States has 6,970 warheads while Russia has 7,300.

But Trump wasn't always so gung-ho about nuclear weapons. In 2014, he had a slightly different take.

The global warming we should be worried about is the global warming caused by NUCLEAR WEAPONS in the hands of crazy or incompetent leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

