Image credit: Getty Images
Trump is prepared to start a nuclear arms race

The president-elect is reversing 40 years of nuclear disarmament via Twitter.

Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
20h ago in Politics
Yesterday president-elect Donald Trump tweeted, "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." This is direct conflict with the policies of former presidents both republican and democrat. Both sides of the aisle have worked to dismantle the world's nuclear stockpile. In the 1980s president Reagan made it his mission to have a "world free of nuclear weapons." Today, Trump double downed on his tweet.

During a chat with the MSNBC show, Morning Joe Trump said, "let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

A new nuclear arms race is unprecedented in a post-Cold War world. Even Russian president Vladimir Putin isn't that excited about the possibility of building up an arsenal that could destroy all life on the planet. But he did note that he wanted to modernize that country's military including its nuclear weapons.

According to the international campaign to abolish nuclear weapons, the United States has 6,970 warheads while Russia has 7,300.

But Trump wasn't always so gung-ho about nuclear weapons. In 2014, he had a slightly different take.

Comments to this article are now closed because of multiple comments that violated our community standards.

