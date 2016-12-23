Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo completes second glide flight

Virgin Galactic president Mike Moses said in October that they would need to hit all their test objectives before progressing to powered flight, which could take between 8 and 15 total staged glides. Assuming no other delays, Unity could move on to rocket-propelled tests sometime in 2017.

There's still too much testing for Virgin Galactic to state when they'll begin commercial flights, or even an outline schedule for future tests. Despite the program's delays, the company claims that it has about 700 customers who have signed up for a flight on SpaceShipTwo.