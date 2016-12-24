Show More Results

Cyanogen pulls the plug on its services and OS next week

The open source CyanogenMod project will remain available.

Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Mobile
As most of us are paying attention to our long holiday weekend, Cyanogen Inc. has announced that "all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds" will be discontinued by December 31st. While its statement says that the open source CyanogenMod OS and source code will remain available, owners of Cyanogen-powered devices like the OnePlus One will need to make a switch for future updates.

There's no name attached to this announcement, but at the end of November, new CEO Lior Tal announced the company cut ties with co-founder Steve Kondik. He also said the company would consolidate into a single Palo Alto-based team by the end of the year, as it pivots towards a Modular OS future building add-ons for Android instead of a replacement.

As for Kondik, he tweeted on December 2nd that he's "actually happy to rebrand." Android Police pulled a post from the official CyanogenMod Google+ developer community that suggested he may crowdfund a relauch of the project, but nothing is confirmed yet.

