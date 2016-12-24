Cyanogen pulls the plug on its services and OS next week

There's no name attached to this announcement, but at the end of November, new CEO Lior Tal announced the company cut ties with co-founder Steve Kondik. He also said the company would consolidate into a single Palo Alto-based team by the end of the year, as it pivots towards a Modular OS future building add-ons for Android instead of a replacement.

As for Kondik, he tweeted on December 2nd that he's "actually happy to rebrand." Android Police pulled a post from the official CyanogenMod Google+ developer community that suggested he may crowdfund a relauch of the project, but nothing is confirmed yet.