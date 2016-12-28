Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on the OnePlus 3T

Usually phone makers refresh their flagship models on schedule, once a year. In a break with tradition, though, OnePlus didn't even wait six months: The 3 came out in June, with the 3T arriving not even six months later. While people who bought the OnePlus 3 this summer might be annoyed to see it made obsolete so quickly, those in the market for a new phone will be pleased to find that the similar-looking 3T brings a faster, top-of-the-line chip, an improved camera setup and much longer battery life. While it still has some tradeoffs compared to traditional flagships (see: it's relatively low-res 1080p display), it's still a great deal for $440.
Engadget Score
Pros
- Extremely long battery life
- Front camera performs well in low light
- Excellent performance
Cons
- No microSD card slot
- Only compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile
- Dash charger doesn’t work with all cables
Summary
Just months after the OnePlus 3 came out, it’s being replaced with an updated model that offers better performance. For starters, the OnePlus 3T is one of the fastest phones on the market, thanks to its zippy new Snapdragon 821 processor. And now, post-update, it’s also one of the longest-lasting. Additionally, the phone’s new 16-megapixel front camera takes great portraits in low light. You still won’t find a microSD slot for expandable storage, and the lower price here means you’ll have to settle for a full HD display instead of a quad HD panel. Still, for $440 the OnePlus 3T delivers excellent value.