Tesla Autopilot avoids a crash before it happens

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries for the occupants of either vehicle involved in the crash.

It's important to note that no modern collision avoidance system is so foolproof that it will always avoid crashes like this. There's a good reason why Tesla still wants you to be ready to take the wheel at a moment's notice. And of course, a system like Autopilot will only protect you if it's turned on in the first place. Still, it's close calls like this that explain why advocates for self-driving car technology are so vocal -- it's potentially safer overall, and can make the difference between driving home and needing a tow.