Samsung will likely bring Chromecast-like functionality to its TVs

Samsung's Smart View app has let users pipe movies and photos on their device to a nearby TV for years, but the latest version's App Store page has screenshots suggesting it's expanding into the streaming market. Similar to Chromecast and Roku, this could funnel YouTube, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video straight to a screen, suggesting that users will be able to use the feature with its next generation of smart televisions and control it with their smartphones.
In the latest version's screenshots, the app's tabs also include TV Plus, Samsung's "smart electronic program guide" content aggregator that's been bundled with some of its newer devices this year. Notably absent is Netflix, suggesting that Samsung may have joined Apple in failing to secure the content titan under its app umbrella.