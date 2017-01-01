Dell preps a 2-in-1 version of its iconic XPS 13 laptop

Dell's XPS 13 has a loyal following for a good reason: it's a solid mix of portability and speed framed by that eye-catching, near-borderless display. It's 'just' a conventional laptop, however, which rules it out if you want a 2-in-1 like Lenovo's Yoga series or HP's Spectre x360. You won't have to give up that design to get tablet functionality in the future, though, as a Dell product page discovered by Windows Central has spoiled the existence of an "XPS 13 2-in-1." There's little there beyond the name and an image, but it's clear that Dell won't be reinventing the wheel here -- this really is the portable you've come to know, just reworked to let the display fold all the way for presentations.