What's on TV: 'Always Sunny,' 'Man Seeking Woman'

To kick the year off, FXX returns two of its popular series, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Man Seeking Woman (for cord-cutters, the last season of Always Sunny will be available on Netflix starting Tuesday.) There are also a few more bowl games trickling out, and a slew of TV series coming back from their winter vacations. Shows making their series or season premiere this week include Beyond, Sleepy Hollow, Bones, Nova and Unsung. Finally, the weekend wraps up as the Golden Globe awards air sunday night on NBC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).