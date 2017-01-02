What's on TV: 'Always Sunny,' 'Man Seeking Woman'

To kick the year off, FXX returns two of its popular series, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Man Seeking Woman (for cord-cutters, the last season of Always Sunny will be available on Netflix starting Tuesday.) There are also a few more bowl games trickling out, and a slew of TV series coming back from their winter vacations. Shows making their series or season premiere this week include Beyond, Sleepy Hollow, Bones, Nova and Unsung. Finally, the weekend wraps up as the Golden Globe awards air sunday night on NBC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Blair Witch
- Girls (S5)
- Jerry Maguire (20th Anniversary)
- Denial
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- Glitter
- Mozart: Le nozze de Figaro (4K)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (S11) (Netflix - 1/3)
- Growing up Coy (Netflix - 1/7)
- Alpha and Omega 7 (Netflix - 1/7)
- Miss Sharon Jones! (Netflix - 1/7)
- Under the Shadow (Netflix - 1/7
Monday
- Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 1PM
- Rose Bowl: USC vs. Penn State, ESPN, 5PM
- Kevin Can Wait (winter premiere), CBS, 8PM
- Shadowhunters (season premiere), Freeform, 8PM
- A Surrogate's Nightmare, Lifetime, 8PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
- Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 8:30PM
- Man with a Plan (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30PM
- 2 Broke Girls (winter premiere),CBS, 9PM
- Beyond (series premiere), Freeform, 9PM
- The Odd Couple (winter premiere), CBS, 9:30PM
- Scorpion (winter premiere), CBS, 10PM
- The Wall: Chris and Katie, NBC, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?, Netflix, 3AM
- 60 Minutes Sports (season premiere), Showtime, 8PM
- NCIS (winter premiere), CBS, 8PM
- The Middle (winter premiere), ABC, 8PM
- New Girl ,Fox, 8PM
- The Wall (series premiere), NBC, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
- Bones (season premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Bull (winter premiere), CBS, 9PM
- Chicago Fire (winter premiere), NBC, 9PM
- Fresh Off the Boat (winter premiere), ABC, 9PM
- Good Behavior, TNT, 9PM
- The Real O'neals (winter premiere), ABC, 9:30PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime 9PM
- Chicago PD (winter premiere), NBC, 10PM
- NCIS: NO (winter premiere), CBS, 10PM
- Killing Fields (season premiere), Discovery, 10PM
- Sweet/Vicious, MTV, 10PM
- Shooter, USA, 10PM
Wednesday
- The Goldbergs (winter premiere), ABC, 8PM
- Blindspot (winter premiere), NBC, 8PM
- Lethal Weapon (winter premiere), Fox, 8PM
- Unsung: SWV (season premiere), TV One, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- Speechless (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30PM
- Criminal Minds (winter premiere), CBS, 9PM
- Law & Order: SVU (winter premiere), NBC, 9PM
- Modern Family, ABC (winter premiere), ABC, 9PM
- Frequency, CW, 9PM
- Nova (season premiere), PBS, 9PM
- Star, Fox, 9PM
- NFL Turning Point, NBC Sports Network, 9PM
- Vikings, History, 9PM
- Black-ish (winter premiere), ABC, 9:30PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere), FXX, 10PM
- Match Game (season premiere), ABC, 10PM
- Blood & Fury: America's Civil War, American History Channel, 10PM
- The Real World (season finale), MTV, 10PM
- Incorporated, Syfy, 10PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10PM
- Man Seeking Woman (season premiere), FXX, 10:30PM
- Are You the One? (sneak peek), MTV, 11PM
Thursday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 7PM
- Superstore (winter premiere), NBC, 8PM
- The Big Bang Theory (winter premiere), CBS, 8PM
- The Good Place (winter premiere), NBC, 8:30PM
- The Great Indoors (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30PM
- Chicago Med (winter premiere), NBC, 9PM
- Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers, ABC, 9PM
- Alone, History, 9PM
- Mom, CBS, 9PM
- Life in Pieces (winter premiere), CBS, 9:30PM
- The Blacklist (winter premiere), NBC, 10PM
- Portlandia (season premiere), IFC, 10PM
- F*ck That's Delicious (season premiere), Viceland, 10P<
- Pure Genius, CBS, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
Friday
- Coin Heist, Netflix, 3AM
- Degrassi: Next Class (S3), Netflix, 3AM
- Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan & Jane (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- One Day At A Time (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Mar de Plastico (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 8 & 9PM
- Grimm (season premiere), NBC, 8PM
- Last Man Standing (winter premiere), ABC, 8PM
- Macgyver (winter premiere), CBS, 8PM
- Rosewood (winter premiere), Fox, 8PM
- Dr. Ken (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30PM
- Emerald City (series premiere), NBC, 9PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow (season premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Blue Bloods (winter premiere), CBS, 10PM
Saturday
- D1-AA Football Championship: James Madison vs. Youngstown, ESPN2, 12PM
- Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, HBO, 8PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8PM
- Under the Bed, Lifetime, 8PM
- Life, Animated, A&E, 8PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 8PM
Sunday
- 60 Minutes, CBS, 7PM
- The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 8PM
- NCIS: LA (winter premiere), CBS, 8PM
- The Simpsons (winter premiere), Fox, 8PM
- The Librarians, TNT, 8PM
- Son of Zorn, Fox, 8:30PM
- Family Guy (winter premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Sherlock, PBS, 9PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 9PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9:30PM
- Elementary (winter premiere), CBS, 10PM
- Conviction, ABC, 10PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 10PM