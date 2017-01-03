Acer's 21-inch gaming laptop will cost you a staggering $8,999

Acer is updating the Predator 17X (below) at the same time, and it arguably delivers more than enough power for most laptop gamers. The 17.3-inch rig doesn't have a ship date yet, but it will sell for $2,599 with the same Core i7 processor as its larger sibling, 64GB of RAM, a single GTX 1080 graphics chip and either super-fast NVMe or RAID-striped SATA solid-state drives. Unless you absolutely crave the perks of the 21X, you'll probably be fine with this model.

To cap things off, the company is also introducing a slew of Predator-badged displays, highlighted by the Z301CT. The ultra-wide HD curved screen boasts Tobii eye tracking and an extra-fast 200Hz refresh rate. It's not a throwaway purchase at $899, but there's enough here that it might be worth checking out when it arrives in February.

