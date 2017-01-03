Show More Results

Earin's latest wireless earbuds tout AirPod-like controls

M-2 may be your go-to if you want Apple-like features without Apple design.

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago in AV
Fancy the subtle tap-based controls of Apple's AirPods, but want something that's not quite so conspicuous (or conspicuously targeted at iPhone owners)? Earin wants to talk. It's introducing its second set of wireless earbuds, the M-2, and they promise a taste of AirPod-like control in a subtler design. You only have to tap an earbud to pause your music or answer a call -- no reaching for your phone or fiddling with buttons. It's not as sophisticated as the AirPods (you won't be talking to Siri as easily), but the simplicity remains a big deal.

The M-2s are also more ergonomic than their cylindrical ancestors. Battery life hasn't changed much, though: you can expect 3 hours on a charge, and the magnetic charging capsule will give you a total of 12 hours of listening. This is more for your workout than a long flight, in other words. Earin hasn't divulged pricing, but the new earbuds should hit shelves near the end of the first quarter.

