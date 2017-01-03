Hyundai's connected cars now work with Google Assistant

Voice-controlled devices like Alexa make a certain amount of sense with connected cars, letting you do certain actions a bit quicker than using a smartphone app. Automakers like Ford, BMW and Hyundai all released "skills" for Echo devices, and Google's Assistant works in a similar way. With Google's search functions and AI assistant working together, you can simply tell it to find a "great steakhouse," and it'll find one and send directions to your vehicle.

It's more of an add-on feature rather than full integration, but we might see more comprehensive in-car features coming at CES Google. The company recently revealed Android-based infotainment devices with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), and we're expecting a raft of similar announcements during CES. Interestingly, FCA's system uses Android Nougat and not the Android Auto branding, so hopefully Google will further clarify its plans.