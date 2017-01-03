Motiv crammed a full fitness tracker into a ring

The ring itself is very light, fairly unobtrusive and comes in grey and rose gold. Motiv says its has an "ultralight titanium shell" that felt a little cheap to me -- hopefully it'll prove to be durable. The battery is charged with an included magnetic charging dock that plugs into any standard USB port; Motiv is actually including two so you can throw one on your keychain and forget about it.

Naturally, the ring syncs to a smartphone app where you can get data on what it measures. The ring has heart rate tracking built-in; that's how it knows when you're working out hard enough to count minutes towards your daily activity goal. A Motiv spokesperson said that the ring uses active minutes because it's a less abstract goal than 10,000 steps or a certain amount of calories burned, and it does seem like something with the potential to encourage slightly more active exercise. But it also works as a pedometer if you're used to tracking steps over other metrics.

All this data is stored in the app, which uses a card interface to keep you updated on your goals, showing you high-level overviews of your day and week. If you want to dig down into the data, though, the app lets you scan minute by minute to see exactly what were you up to, whether you were awake or asleep.

My big question about the Motiv is its manufacturing feasibility -- we've been burned by smart rings before that just couldn't figure out the battery tech necessary to work. Motiv's spokesperson told me that the company designed its curved battery itself; he also said that the device is in production after a lengthy beta period. The model he was wearing appeared to be functional, so it seems like the ring should make it onto the market this spring as planned.

If you're interested and willing to take a bit of a gamble on an unproven company, pre-orders for the $199 Motiv started today. To get the sizing right, Motiv will send buyers a kit with fake rings in it so you can try them on and see what fits best. The Motiv may not do anything differently than the Fitbit, but if you're interested in having an extremely low-profile device this may be worth a look. Of course, we'll need to put one through a full review to really recommend it, but on the surface the Motiv is intriguing at the very least.