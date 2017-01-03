NASA will resume testing its Hubble successor this month

In December, an "unexpected response" was noticed in the telescope's attached accelerometers and testing was paused. Now, researchers are close to figuring out what caused the aberrations and should have their findings finalized soon.

"This is why we test -- to know how things really are, as opposed to how we think they are," deputy project manager Paul Geithner said. "The Webb telescope is the most dynamically complex test article we've ever tested at Goddard, so the responses were a bit different than expected."

Like we noted in November, these tests are extremely important because the Webb will be nearly a million miles from Earth -- fixing something that isn't working right post-launch would probably be impossible.

The Webb's mission is slated to begin in October 2018, so there's still plenty of time for additional testing. Before then, it still needs to undergo cryogenic examination and checks to make sure there won't be any Hubble-like optical defects in its imaging tools.