The Kolibree smart toothbrush uses AI to help you clean your mouth

The Ara uses a suite of 3D motion sensors -- including accelerometers, gyroscopes and even a magnetometer -- to track which parts of your mouth are getting cleaned, and which are not. This data is then transmitted back to your smartphone's Kolibree app via a Bluetooth 4.0 connection. Even if you aren't online or can't sync the brush and phone, the Ara's onboard memory will record the date, time duration and mouth areas that you've cleaned until you can. After every session, the Kolibree app will display a readout of which spots you've sufficiently scrubbed. The system will also email you a weekly report to the same effect.

The Ara is available for both iOS and Android. It will retail for $130 when it goes on sale in March but can be preordered from the Kolibree website at a discounted price of $80 until then.

