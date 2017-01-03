'Tomb Raider' writer Rhianna Pratchett says goodbye to Lara Croft

With Pratchett as lead writer, Tomb Raider was nominated for Best Narrative and Game of the Year at the 2014 Game Developers Choice Awards, while Rise of the Tomb Raider won Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing at the 2016 Writers Guild of America Awards and Outstanding Achievement in Character at the DICE Awards that same year.

So, I'm packing up my climbing axe plus a little venison jerky for the road, and bidding a fond farewell to Lara. Onwards to new adventures! — Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) January 3, 2017

In a series of tweets, Pratchett thanked the Crystal Dynamics team and said she was off to new adventures. Crystal Dynamics, in turn, wished her the best.

"I like to think we did some good things. Maybe shifted the gaming landscape a wee bit. And that feels damn good," she tweeted. "I also want to thank TR's terrific fan community. You really are the best in the world. Constantly helping me remember why I do this job."

There's no word on what her next project will be, but in response to well-wishes from Owl Cave Games CEO Olivia White, Pratchett said there were exciting and terrifying times ahead. At least her new gig sounds like something that would make Lara Croft proud.