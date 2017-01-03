Whirlpool brings Alexa to its next generation of appliances

Amazon and Whirlpool already enjoy a cozy partnership with Amazon Dash's one-touch ordering, but the new Alexa skills add even more useful features to an integrated smart home. In the laundry room, Alexa will be able to tell you whether your washer or dryer is running and how much time is left on the cycle, plus a few other settings. In the kitchen, Alexa will let users set cooking modes and temperatures, check whether the oven is on and set cooking timers using voice commands alone. Whirlpool's smart refrigerators will also be able to turn off the ice maker and "maximum cool" settings or check temperatures without having to crack open the fridge itself.

Whirlpool will be showing off the new integration in all its new smart home appliances at this year's CES, but the Alexa skill is expected to roll out in "early 2017."

