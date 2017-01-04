Audi and NVIDIA work together on AI-powered cars

There's still a lot we don't know. What's the roadmap in between now and then? Which streets, exactly? And will these be cars you can buy, or just test mules? Even if it's not quite as earth-shattering as NVIDIA makes it out to be, though, it represents a milestone for the company's ambitions in driverless tech. While Audi is an obvious partner given its history with NVIDIA (the companies have collaborated a few times before), it's telling that the automaker is willing to stake the future of its autonomous vehicles on NVIDIA's hardware.

