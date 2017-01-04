NVIDIA GeForce cards will stream gameplay to Facebook Live

Twitch and, to a lesser extent, YouTube Gaming, are far more popular platforms for game streaming than Facebook, but the social media company has been courting gamers and game developers in an effort to get more streams on its platform. So far, that's led to a tie-in with Blizzard... and not much else.

That will change soon, though, as NVIDIA is partnering with Facebook to allow gamers to stream directly through Live. There wasn't much detail other than that nugget, apart from the basics: streaming will happen through NVIDIAs GeForce Experience app, which is, obviously, only compatible with PCs with Nvidia GPUs.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.