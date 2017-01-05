ChargePoint's new stations are built for EVs of the future

The ChargePoint Express Plus isn't really about meeting today's needs, but tomorrow's. It'll let owners of the new Chevy Bolt EV, which has a relatively high 80 kW maximum capacity, refuel as fast as possible. The same goes for Tesla's mass-market Model 3 when it starts hitting the streets, not forgetting all the power-hungry buses, trucks and other electric vehicles of the future. The Express Plus theoretically "adds hundreds of miles of range in under 15 minutes," and will be available from July this year. It's around then that you should start seeing these next-gen stations begin to pop up in ChargePoint's finder app, even if you're EV simply ain't ready for 400 kW just yet.