ChargePoint's new stations are built for EVs of the future

It's quickly becoming more feasible and convenient to own an EV thanks to the steady expansion of recharging infrastructure. ChargePoint knows a little something about that, since it's built more charging stations than anyone else (over 31,000, in fact). The company isn't resting on its laurels, though, today announcing a new super-fast, future-proofed shrine to electricity: the ChargePoint Express Plus. It's capable of pumping out an industry-leading 400 kW per port, which is way more than any EV can handle right now. For perspective, most existing "fast-charging" stations boast an output of 50 kW, though some of Tesla's Superchargers can reach a peak of 145 kW.
The ChargePoint Express Plus isn't really about meeting today's needs, but tomorrow's. It'll let owners of the new Chevy Bolt EV, which has a relatively high 80 kW maximum capacity, refuel as fast as possible. The same goes for Tesla's mass-market Model 3 when it starts hitting the streets, not forgetting all the power-hungry buses, trucks and other electric vehicles of the future. The Express Plus theoretically "adds hundreds of miles of range in under 15 minutes," and will be available from July this year. It's around then that you should start seeing these next-gen stations begin to pop up in ChargePoint's finder app, even if you're EV simply ain't ready for 400 kW just yet.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.