

Instead of an OLED Touch Bar, notifications pop up in user-defined colors any one of the 5Q's QWERTY keys. The demonstration keyboard we got to hammer at CES had a particularly topical use-case: The 'T' key would light up blue whenever President-Elect Trump tweets anything. That's a simple example though: you could also increase the speed of key flashes to represent a timer. Uses are limited only by your task-managing imagination. The keys are still very satisfying "Gamma-Zulu" mechanical switches that will last roughly 100 million presses before wearing out. Preorders are up now, with the keyboard set to ship this Spring.