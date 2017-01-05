'Pokémon Snap' takes one last photo tour on the Wii U

The past few months have been bittersweet for fans of the Nintendo 64. On the one hand, Nintendo has been steadily filling its virtual console service with some of the N64's best games -- but with the Nintendo Switch on the horizon, the Wii U is on its last legs. Still, it's nice to see games like Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and Excitebike 64 land on the eShop before it gets replaced. Today, Nintendo added yet another fan favorite: Pokémon Snap.