Sky Mobile is now available to everyone

Flexibility is another feature of Sky Mobile. Theoretically, three different 12-month contracts are offered: £10 per month for 1GB of 4G data, £15 for 3GB and £20 for 5GB. But you can jump between tiers whenever you fancy, choosing the cheapest plan one month when your piggybank is bursting and a more expensive plan the next when you've little rollover data left.

The one catch is you're only buying data, with calls and texts charged on a pay-as-you-use basis. An extra £10 per month will get you an unlimited calls and texts package, unless you're a Sky TV customer. They get this add-on for free, alongside a couple of other benefits related to their TV package.

Even if you're not a Sky customer, the company's new mobile offering is competitively priced and as flexible as they come. The simple, SIM-only setup won't be staying that way for too long, though, with Sky gearing up to fold handsets from Apple, Samsung and others into the mix later this year.