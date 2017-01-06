The Morning After: Friday, January 6th 2017

You'll never drop your bike in a parking lot again.

Honda's amazing self-balancing motorcycle defies gravity

Honda's Riding Assist know-how finally has a proper home. After years of researching balance technology in its Uni-Cub mobility vehicles, the company. Honda's bike doesn't just help a person keep a bike upright, though. The motorcycle also keeps itself upright, even without a rider.

Sex robots and holographic faces.

Ron Jeremy predicts porn's ... present?

Porn star Ron Jeremy's vision of the sex industry's future isn't so far off from the one being pushed by futurists and the media. He sees the return of big-budget porn, VR-connected male masturbators and sex robots with holographic faces. It could be a sexy future.

Too faithful to be considered a mockumentary.

'Star Trek' fan film loses fair use case, moves to jury trial

After successfully raising over a million dollars to create a professional-grade homage to the Star Trek brand, producers of fan-flick "Axanar" were hit with a lawsuit. They were assured that it would be dropped, but were eventually still taken to court. The filmmakers stood their ground and argued a case of fair use, but ultimately lost.

Just feed it your boarding pass.

LG made a robot for inside airports

LG's humanoid-sized Airport Guide Robot will do exactly that. Feed it your boarding pass and it will tell you how to get to your gate and when your flight is going to take off. Heck, it'll even walk you to you boarding area.

Sony baked speakers into its new TV's OLED screen.

Sony's new 4K OLED TV is a thing of beauty

Sony didn't have too much to show at CES this year, but it did finally reveal its first OLED 4K TV. The horrifically named XBR-A1E comes in 55-, 65- or 77-inch sizes, capable of spitting out Ultra HD and high dynamic range (HDR) with ease. The most intriguing part, however, is the "Acoustic Surface," which integrates the speaker into the screen itself.

