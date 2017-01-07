Show More Results

BlackBerry's 'Mercury' prototype makes a cameo on our CES stage

Watch us talk to TCL about what's coming next.

    We knew a new BlackBerry was coming, and we were even pretty sure it would have one of those classic physical keyboards. Sure enough, when official word of the BlackBerry "Mercury" prototype dropped during the show, people nostalgic for the smartphone company's golden years swooned. But how did this happen? What did TCL, the company now in charge of making BlackBerry hardware, get right? And more importantly, when will TCL and BlackBerry let slip all of the really juicy details? Jason Gerdon, senior manager of communications for TCL America, joined us on the Engadget CES stage to take us through it all, and we've put together a quick little primer to sum up what we've learned.

