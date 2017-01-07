Never worry about leaving the stove top on ever again

Each knob is mechanically powered and will physically turn itself to the off position, making it ideal for any existing hob top. A unit packs a battery that's good for six months of life before you'll need to recharge it, as well as the sensor that's mounted close to your cooker like a smoke alarm. Inside, there's a motion detector (to sense if you're actually around) as well as a gas, smoke and heat sensor that will shut the hob off. Own this and you'll never again have to worry about if you've left the gas on while out at the theater.

The company is currently crowdfunding the gadget on Kickstarter and early birds can snag the four units and a sensor for $239. If you wait until the campaign has ended, however, it'll wind up costing you $299, although that's probably cheaper than the cost of burning your house down. Each sensor can take up to eight knobs at once, should you be sufficiently baller to have that big a kitchen, and the products should begin shipping by the end of the year.