These connected shoes could help you run faster, smarter and safer

But what exactly can you do with this information? Well, there are companion web and mobile apps that use artificial intelligence to develop a training plan just for you, using details it knows about your overall running form. In theory, that should translate to you being a more efficient runner and, perhaps most importantly, less prone to injuries. What makes the idea even more interesting is that Sensoria and Vivobarefoot want to share their project with others, especially lifestyle and sportswear brands.

The shoe is only a prototype right now, so there's no way to know if it actually works as advertised. That said, Sensoria and Vivobarefoot definitely have their mind in the right place, though we'll have to wait to test the sneakers to see if they're everything they aspire to be.