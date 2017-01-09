Space Station gets its first African-American crew member

There has yet to be an African-American ISS mission commander, and the opportunity for that is limited given how few years the station has left without another extension. However, it's still an important milestone. The ISS has long been a (partial) reflection of Earth's cultural makeup, with visitors and crew members coming from the likes of Brazil, Japan and Malaysia in addition to spacefaring regulars such as the US and Russia. It's only fitting that the US' own crews eventually mirror the population you see back on terra firma.