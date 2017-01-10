Mario and pals are coming back to UK Happy Meals this week

Officially starting the day of said broadcast, January 11th in the UK (sorry fellow Yanks, we're getting left out this time), there will be two new toys in each meal a week, for four weeks. Mario and Yoshi are the first offerings, with Princess Peach and a red shell on offer for week two. Bowser and a star block with bricks are on tap for the third week while Luigi and a Piranha Plant round out the collection.

As VG247 writes, these toys have become something of an annual UK tradition since their first appearance in 2014. Nintendo's timing for 2017, however, is almost assuredly intentional here. After all, stopping by McDonald's after your Switch demo and bringing home a Nintendo-themed keepsake seems too perfect to be an accident.

< dir="ltr" lang="en">@nintendolife picked up an early Mario Happy Meal toy today, here's what else to look out for: pic.twitter.com/gyw3a3a8ZO— John Galley (@johngalleyuk) January 6, 2017