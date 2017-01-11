Twitter ditches its small business tool

Well, that didn't last long. Twitter started publicly testing its Dashboard tool in June to help small businesses connect with you online, but the social network has revealed that it's closing down the feature mere months later, on February 3rd. It's not explaining exactly what prompted the shutdown, but the company vows to bring Dashboard's "best features" to the community. Also, you won't see all your work undone if you're a user, as scheduled tweets will remain intact.
We've asked Twitter to elaborate on what's going on. However, it might be a question of consolidating tools at a company that's eager to cut costs wherever it can. You can schedule tweets using TweetDeck, and Twitter Engage is sometimes enough for companies and VIPs that want to keep tabs on their interactions. As it stands, Dashboard was only a beta -- it's easier to let go of a feature that wasn't technically finished.