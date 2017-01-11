Uber can start trips based on your calendar

If you're a frequent Uber passenger, you probably don't pick all your destinations on the spot -- you sometimes have a scheduled meet-up in mind. Why do you have to dig up the address for that appointment when you already have it in your calendar? You might not have to after today. Uber is rolling out a Calendar Shortcuts feature that (surprise) lets you start a trip based on an upcoming calendar entry instead of your home, work or ride history. So long as that important business meeting has an address, you won't have to memorize it when you're hailing a car.