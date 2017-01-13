Show More Results

Watch the Nintendo Switch event in less than 12 minutes

Launch date, system info and games lineup - all in one tidy package.

Tom Regan, @grapedosmil
23m ago in AV
    What a night. While you were (probably) fast asleep, Nintendo ended months of speculation by revealing a ton of new info about its upcoming console. Most importantly, the Switch launches globally on March 3rd, and will cost $300.

    Nintendo also announced a number of new games for the system, including Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, a custom Switch version of FIFA, Xenoblade 2, Skyrim and a weird but fun-looking new IP - Arms. There are also new titles and ports from big hitters like Ubisoft and Square Enix, and we're even promised a sequel to No More Heroes.

    We'll stop short of spoiling all the fun. As we're nice people, we saved a few surprises and condensed all the event's best bits into one bite-size video. Merry Switchmas!

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from Nintendo's Switch event.

