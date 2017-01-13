Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton is stepping down

Michael Lynton is moving on from Sony, to focus on being the chairman of Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat. Lynton has been at the top of Sony Pictures for 13 years, a span which included the massive 2014 hacking incident that saw unreleased films, emails and other studio information released on the internet. He's also been the CEO of Sony America since 2012, and Sony says that his departure will extend over the next six months as it works to find a replacement. In the meantime, Sony CEO Kaz Hirai will take over the title of Chairman and co-CEO of Sony Entertainment, and maintain a second office at Sony Pictures' headquarters in California.

As far as where he's going, Lynton has long been involved with Snapchat and his role there is increasing ahead of its anticipated IPO. When Sony was hacked, emails leaked from his inbox revealed dealings with a company, Vergence Labs, that hinted at the development of Snap's recently-released Spectacles.

Developing....