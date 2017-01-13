Show More Results

The Public Access Weekly: Switch lanes

Amber Bouman
2h ago
Friday again already?! Well, okay then. Let's get on with it!

For all you Public Access members: Just FYI, if you're actively in an article, we cannot be -- which means if you submit an article and then go in to make changes or edits we have to wait for you to finish to view and approve your post. Also, we are 100% back on track after the holidays so the wait to get an article reviewed is back down to the 24-48 hour range (with it taking a bit longer over the weekend). And if you've been waiting to hear back on your member application, you should get a reply today!

For all you commenters, we have one quick GIF of advice this week:


We know there are some bad actors in there, every community has a few, but no one wins when you spend your valuable time baiting and encouraging them. Plus, to be honest, it is just really, really boring to moderate. Just walk (virtually) away and let our mods deal with it.

Looking for something to read? Check out:

Alesia Hsaio is pretty excited for 2017, what with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Resident Evil 7 set to be released. Read on to hear about what other games she's most looking forward to playing in the next year, and why each of them has earned a spot on the list.

Meanwhile, Benny Arbel treated us to a great article that discusses how we consume entertainment and technology, and what that could portend for the popular adoption of virtual reality.

Lastly, Areion Azimi spins a tale of early adopters woe by sharing his initial thoughts and reactions upon receiving his Google Pixel smartphone by detailing the drawbacks and disappointments that led him to switch OS ecosystems entirely.

Looking for something to write about? Mull over:

Even though the magic that is the fabled "IoT" has been heavily touted as the next big thing for a while now, there are still plenty of connected products that leave us collectively scratching our heads in confusion. Nicole Lee argues that the internet of things could be renamed the "internet of crap" for all the needless connected devices being released. Do you agree? Why or why not? Bonus question: What is the worst IoT product you've ever heard of?

Aaron Souppouris and Mat Smith's article on teaching a non-audiophile the in's and out's of high-end headphones was not only one of our most-read articles this week, it also had a really pleasant and informative comment section which was a nice surprise. But it made us wonder: If you are really into audio, what are your favorite headphones? What would you recommend to a non-audiophile and why?

As the smartphone market struggles to find the next hot handset or feature to pull in customers, LG and Samsung are reportedly working on foldable models. Would you be interested in a foldable smartphone? Why or why not?

