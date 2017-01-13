Public Access

Looking for something to read? Check out:
Alesia Hsaio is pretty excited for 2017, what with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Resident Evil 7 set to be released. Read on
to hear about what other games she's most looking forward to playing in the next year, and why each of them has earned a spot on the list.
Meanwhile, Benny Arbel treated us to a great article that discusses how we consume entertainment
and technology, and what that could portend for the popular adoption of virtual reality.
Lastly, Areion Azimi spins a tale of early adopters woe by sharing his initial thoughts and reactions upon receiving his Google Pixel smartphone
by detailing the drawbacks and disappointments that led him to switch OS ecosystems entirely.
Looking for something to write about? Mull over:
Even though the magic that is the fabled "IoT" has been heavily touted as the next big thing for a while now, there are still plenty of connected products that leave us collectively scratching our heads in confusion. Nicole Lee argues that the internet of things could be renamed the "internet of crap"
for all the needless connected devices being released. Do you agree? Why or why not? Bonus question: What is the worst IoT product you've ever heard of?
Aaron Souppouris and Mat Smith's article on teaching a non-audiophile
the in's and out's of high-end headphones was not only one of our most-read articles this week, it also had a really pleasant and informative comment section which was a nice surprise. But it made us wonder: If you are really into audio, what are your favorite headphones? What would you recommend to a non-audiophile and why?
As the smartphone market struggles to find the next hot handset or feature to pull in customers, LG and Samsung are reportedly working on foldable models
. Would you be interested in a foldable smartphone? Why or why not?