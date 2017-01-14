The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Despite Nintendo's dominance of this week's news cycle, we did, in fact, do our regularly scheduled deeper thinking about what we saw at CES, too. Nick Summers was disappointed by Sony's showing, while Roberto Baldwin explained how Faraday Future impressed the right people with the debut of its first production electric car. And, Devindra Hardawar detailed how one company (Amazon) ruled the biggest tech show on earth without even having an official presence at the show.

Pre-orders are openHands-on with the Nintendo Switch

Now that we know everything about the Switch ($300, March 3rd, Zelda launch title), it's time to grab those Joy-Cons and go to work. Ultimately, our editors were impressed, even if it "really just feels like Nintendo nailing what it tried and failed to accomplish with the Wii U." We also have first-hand impressions of all the games on display and a 12-minute edit of the main presentation in case you missed it.

Stream starts at 12:34PM ETWatch the first SpaceX launch since September's explosion

Before the NFL playoff games start, keep an eye out for SpaceX's return to the launchpad. In its first launch since a rocket blew up in September, the company is sending a Falcon 9 into Low Earth orbit to deliver 10 satellites for the Iridium Next communications network.

Too soon for a new Sidekick?Andy Rubin is building another phone

The creator of Android is getting involved in mobile devices again. Bloomberg reports that Andy Rubin's Essential Products Inc. is working on a "whole suite of connected products" and plans to launch a flagship smartphone later this year. Despite details of interesting bezel-less prototypes, it's apparently "unclear" if they will use Android.

Wait, are wearables actually useful?Smartwatches can tell when you're about to get sick

Stanford researchers found that by monitoring signs like heart rate and skin temperature, wearable smart devices could detect oncoming illness up to three days in advance.

Drone downLily Drone is dead despite $34 million in pre-orders

This week Lily Robotics announced it's shutting down, despite taking $34 million in pre-orders for its crowdfunded drone. The company says the problem is that R&D costs cleaned it out, but that backers will get refunds. We'll wait to see if that happens, especially since the SF DA is suing Lily for false advertising.

