Japan's experimental mini rocket launch ends in failure

SS-520 was billed as the world's smallest-ever satellite launch vehicle, measuring just 35 feet long and 20 inches wide -- it was supposed to be a record-setter that made a case for tiny satellites. After all, it's considerably more efficient than the giant rockets and satellites that were the standard until recently. This certainly doesn't mean that the mini rocket dream is dead, but JAXA will definitely want to make sure that its next launches go according to plan.