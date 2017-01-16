LG is very proud that the G6 doesn't catch fire

What do you think the LG G6's tentpole feature will be? The extra-tall display? The slicker, not-so-modular design? Nope. If you ask LG right now, it's about... not blowing up. The company tells the Korea Herald that it will "significantly improve" the safety of the G6, no doubt in a bid to court jilted Galaxy Note 7 buyers worried about battery fires. It's testing the phone more rigorously, including extreme heat and harsh drop tests. Also, the design will both spread out hot-running parts and use a heat pipe to disperse all that extra warmth. Sounds good, doesn't it? Well, not quite.