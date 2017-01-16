Samsung's Galaxy S8 reportedly helps you talk to a doctor

Artificial intelligence might not be the Galaxy S8's only big software upgrade, it seems. SamMobile sources claim that S Health is about to get a revamp that helps you get in touch with doctors. Tie-ins with partners like Amwell and WebMD would not only let you search for drugs and symptoms, but schedule online doctor's appointments using video chats. You could pay for appointments in-app, take photos to illustrate your condition and find nearby pharmacies if medicine is in order.