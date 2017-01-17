Super Bowl 51 will stream for free on Fox Sports Go

You'll be able to watch the big game via the Fox Sports Go app or on the Fox Sports Go website come February 5th, and best of all it'll be free. That's right, no need for a pay-tv login this time. More than that, you'll be able to watch via Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and Xbox One in addition to Android, Fire tablets, iOS devices and Windows. Even if you're without a cable subscription or a means of watching over-the-air TV, you'll still be able to catch gems like the one below.