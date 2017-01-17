ZTE's crowdsouced phone will pack dual cameras

ZTE has already confirmed that its crowdsourced Hawkeye phone will include showstopping features like eye tracking and a sticky case, but what about the nuts and bolts? Well, it's finally spilling the beans... and Hawkeye is a fairly powerful device for the money. The Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and 5.5-inch 1080p screen are good, though not mind-blowing. However, you'll also get a dual rear camera system -- 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors will deliver iPhone 7 Plus-style zooming at a price where that feature is relatively rare.
You'll also find a backside fingerprint reader, NFC and a front 8-megapixel camera. You'll also get LTE data on AT&T, T-Mobile and most Canadian carriers (including Freedom). ZTE is quick to boast about Hawkeye shipping with Android 7.0 Nougat, although that's not exactly something we'd cheer about. Nougat is practically expected for a 2017 device, and could be old hat by the time Hawkeye reaches backers in September.
The company is still asking for your input on the phone's color and material. For a $199 Kickstarter price, though, what you're getting is tempting. Even if you don't care for the crowdsourced features, it promises to be at least a solid performer.