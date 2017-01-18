A cheap Android One phone could come to the US this year

The Android One program that aimed to standardize expectations for low-cost phones launched in 2014 and hasn't revolutionized the mobile arena so far. Still, Google is expected to make another run at the initiative, and a report by The Information claims that we can expect to see at least one approved device launch in the first half of 2017. The outlet isn't sure who will make the phone, but LG is said to be a potential partner. A major point of the One program is enabling Google to provide updates directly, and this device should guarantee two years of "timely" updates including security patches.