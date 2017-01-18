AT&T's deal with Nielsen promises more accurate TV ratings

The data will be more accurate, of course, but it should also help the TV business understand channels and regions that normally don't get much attention. A small group of panelists can only watch so much programming, and can't possibly tell you what a specific market (at least, outside of major cities) is watching. Set-top info from millions of users changes all that -- it'll be more apparent if a specialty channel is blowing up, or if a show appeals to a certain slice of the country. You could see TV providers shake up their show offerings to reflect what people actually want, rather than making a stab in the dark based on limited knowledge.