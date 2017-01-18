Google mobile saves searches if your connection drops

It may be 2017, but there are still lots of areas where cellular data doesn't reach. Like underground on the subway or in the middle of a rural lake, for instance. Google wants to make sure that lack of coverage doesn't hurt your curiosity, though. A new update to the Google app on Android will save your search for when a data connection reappears.
"With this change, search results are saved as soon as they are retrieved, even if you lose connection afterwards or go into airplane mode," a post on The Keyword blog says. If you're worried about this using extra data or affecting battery life, Google says those fears are unfounded and that power drain won't be an issue. Same goes for data as the search results use the company's streamlined approach to delivery.
It's another move by the tech juggernaut to make mobile search just a little more convenient, but, for now at least, the feature is exclusive to Google's mobile OS.