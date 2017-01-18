Google mobile saves searches if your connection drops

"With this change, search results are saved as soon as they are retrieved, even if you lose connection afterwards or go into airplane mode," a post on The Keyword blog says. If you're worried about this using extra data or affecting battery life, Google says those fears are unfounded and that power drain won't be an issue. Same goes for data as the search results use the company's streamlined approach to delivery.

It's another move by the tech juggernaut to make mobile search just a little more convenient, but, for now at least, the feature is exclusive to Google's mobile OS.