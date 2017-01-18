PSVR mech battler 'Rigs' won't get any new content

Formerly known as SCEE Cambridge, Guerilla Cambridge developed games for Sony for almost twenty years, making its name with the release of seminal PlayStation classic - MediEvil. While Rigs was the developer's first and last PSVR release, the studio spent most of its time making games for PlayStation's handhelds. The developer's lengthy career saw it not only bring MediEvil to the PlayStation Portable, but also big Sony franchises to handhelds, creating games like Little Big Planet PSP and Killzone: Mercenary for Vita.

In the run up to launch, Rigs' unique brand of fast-paced mech mayhem meant that it was hotly tipped as one of the jewels in PSVR's crown. With the studio managing to weather the storm of both the PSP and Vita's middling sales, however, Guerilla Cambridge's recent closure doesn't exactly bode well for PSVR's future.

Despite happily sharing PS4 sales figures, Sony has also remained ominously quiet about how its virtual reality platform has actually performed. This reluctance to disclose sales coupled with a lack of PSVR announcements at last month's PlayStation Experience means that Sony's silence on PSVR feels deafening.

With this month's Resident Evil 7 and March's Star Trek Bridge Crew serving as the platform's only major 2017 releases so far, Sony will need to work quickly to reassure early PSVR adopters that it was worth investing in the expensive new tech.