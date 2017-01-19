Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
'Injustice 2' beta registration opens for future brawls

Your version of Batman vs Superman will be way better than Zack Snyder's was.

Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
39m ago in AV
NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer NetherRealm Studios' games are as well known for their over-the-top action as much as their shaky online multiplayer. It looks like the team has taken the latter to heart because its upcoming DC Comics fighter Injustice 2 will have a beta test prior to releasing on May 16th. A registration form is live right this moment and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Compared to pre-release tests for shooters, fighting game betas aren't nearly as common. However, Street Fighter V ran one of its own. Just think of how worse it could've been without those early real-world tests. To catch up on the Injustice 2 story so far, check out the recent story trailer below, braniac.

