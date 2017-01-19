Korg's new ARP Odyssey is a full-size remake of an iconic synth

The new analog duophonic synth is being assembled in New York under the supervision of ARP co-founder Daviv Friend. Korg says the "weight and essence" are exactly the same as the original ARP Odyssey and when coupled with the analog sounds, the FS model is "a true resurrection." The company explains that what the new version offers is the audio quality, look, stability and size of the classic with the reliability of an instrument built today.

As you might expect, the ARP Odyssey FS is more expensive than it's smaller sibling. While the 2015 release is $800, the larger version will set you back $1,600. Korg also says that production of the FS will be limited though it didn't offer any exact quantities. Of course, if you're not looking to empty your wallet on a new synth, there's an iOS version of the Odyssey available for $20. That one is much more portable.