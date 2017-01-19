Local multiplayer mayhem comes to Xbox One with 'TowerFall Ascension'

Xbox One owners, it's time to invest in another controller because local-multiplayer mainstay TowerFall Ascension is finally coming to Xbox Live. From January 25th, Xbox One gamers will be able to get their hands on all the same content PS4 players have, with the game's Dark World expansion also arriving on Xbox the same day.
For the uninitiated, TowerFall Ascension is an unusual but addictive mix of deathmatch and platformer that pits four brightly colored sprites against each other. Players share a single screen as they aim to eliminate their rivals using a mix of well-placed arrows and carefully considered powerups. While it may not be much to look at, it's a chaotic and grin-inducing little party game. As well as the competitive multiplayer it's best known for, the game also offers a campaign mode that can be played alone or in co-op.
Developed by one-man band Matt Thorson, TowerFall started life is an exclusive title for the KickStarter console curio, Ouya. Unsurprisingly, It wasn't until the game was repackaged as Towerfall Ascension and released on PC and PS4 that it became a success. Thorson has promised an Xbox One version of TowerFall since 2015, so Microsoft gamers fearing its cancellation can now finally breathe a sigh of relief.
While we've seen some great games this console generation, If there's one thing that's been sorely lacking it's quality same-room multiplayer experiences. If you haven't already, do yourself a favor and pick up TowerFall Ascension - it's the best local multiplayer this side of Rocket League.