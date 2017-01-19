Samsung boss won't face arrest, at least for now

It's not certain whether or not prosecutors will try again -- they'd likely have to establish a stronger link between Lee and the payments, assuming there is one, before giving it another try. Lee has always denied doing anything wrong.

Samsung is definitely breathing easier. The electronics giant is all too well-known for a leadership structure that revolves around the Lees, and an arrest (let alone a conviction) risked throwing that corporate order into disarray. And when Samsung is a major part of the South Korean economy, any uncertainty around its future could jeopardize the country as well. Critics of the company won't be happy, however. Do you recall how Lee's father, Lee Kun-hee, was pardoned from a tax evasion conviction to help secure the 2018 Winter Olympics? There's no proof that Jae-yong got off easy, but opponents may well suggest that the court is refusing to touch a similarly powerful figure.