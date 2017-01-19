USA Today will livestream Inauguration Day in VR

USA Today announced its VR news show back in March and tomorrow it will offer a more immersive look at the Presidential Inauguration. As President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, USA Today's "VRtually There" program will provide coverage from the Capitol, National Mall and along the inaugural parade route. The livestream will begin at 9:30AM ET when VIP guests take their seats and scheduled music performances begin. To watch, all you have to do is fire up the YouTube app on you VR headset of choice. If you don't have one, the "VRtually There" coverage will be available as 360-degree video for desktop and mobile users.